Annamalai condemns arrest of BJP workers for erecting flagpoles

November 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai has condemned the DMK government for arresting his party workers for trying to erect flagpoles and hoist BJP flags at different places in the State on Wednesday. In a message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said BJP workers and functionaries were not allowed to erect flagpoles even at places where other political parties had put up their flag poles. He said that it was evident that the DMK, which had been in politics for nearly 75 years, was scared of the work being done by the BJP cadre. He alleged that the DMK was cheating people with false election promises and working towards the development of “only the family [of the DMK president]”.

