Annamalai charges T.N. govt. over delay in procurement of yarn for Pongal gift hamper sarees, dhotis

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai charged the ruling DMK government with delay in procurement and supply of yarn to power loom cooperative societies for producing sarees and dhotis to be distributed as a part of the Pongal gift hamper.

In a statement, the BJP leader said on Thursday, August 1, 2024 that the Tamil Nadu government, during the tenure of M.G. Ramachandran as Chief Minister, initiated distribution of free dhotis and sarees to the people of Tamil Nadu through fair price shops as a part of the Pongal gift hamper, to improve the livelihood of power loom weavers from Tiruchengode, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore region. Lakhs of members of power loom cooperative societies and their family members benefited through this initiative.

He said the State government usually initiates the process of procuring yarn during the first week of June every year and supplies them to power loom cooperative societies. “However, this scenario has changed since the DMK came to power. In the last three years, there have been delays in the yarn procurement even till October. This further delayed the production of sarees and dhotis and its distribution to people went beyond the Pongal festival, till February,” he said.

“Even this year, the State government has delayed procurement and supply of yarn to the power loom weavers only to get a commission by purchasing sarees and dhotis from private companies. This situation has left power loom weavers unemployed. The State government should take immediate steps to procure yarn and supply it to powerloom weavers to produce sarees and dhotis,” he added.

