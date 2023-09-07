Annamalai challenges DMK to fight the 2024 elections on the issue around Sanatana dharma

September 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday challenged the DMK to contest the 2024 Parliamentary elections on the ongoing issue around Sanatan dharma.

In a video message posted on the social media platform X in response to the statements issued by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said, “Let DMK say it is going to abolish Sanatana dharma. We will say we will protect and preserve Sanatan dharma. We will see who the people of Tamil Nadu are going to vote.”

Alleging that the DMK projects itself as a supporter of Hindu faith during elections and goes back to opposing it once the elections get over, he said the Tamil people had seen this “drama” for many years.

He further alleged that the DMK’s statement that it was here to abolish the ills of Sanatana dharma and to promote equality was akin to “satan reciting vedas”. He said eminent Dalit leaders like M.C. Rajah and Sathyavani Muthu left the Justice Party and the DMK because they did not find place for Dalit leaders in these parties. He alleged that the State witnessed one of the highest incidents of caste-related violence.

Mr. Annamalai contended that only three of the 35 Ministers in Tamil Nadu’s Cabinet were Dalits and only less important portfolios were allocated to them. In contrast, he argued that 20 of the 79 Ministers in the Union Cabinet belonged to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Arguing that discriminatory practices were brought inside the Sanatana dharma by individual human beings, he said reformers like Swami Sahajananda and Swami Dayananda Saraswati emerged from within to address these practices.

Dismissing allegations that the BJP was raising the issue because it was concerned about the opposition parties’ INDIA alliance, he said the BJP wanted the INDIA alliance to be together so that the people can see “dynastic”, “corrupt” and “elitist” parties together.

According to him, the “lies” of the DMK would not work with the people anymore as they had seen the “historic corruption” and the control of Mr. Stalin’s family over the State’s administration.

Letter to Governor

Earlier on Thursday, a group of BJP leaders met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a letter by Mr. Annamalai, requesting the Governor to instruct the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatana dharma.

