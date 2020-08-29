Annamalai booked in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore city police on Friday booked former Karnataka IPS officer K. Annamalai, along with BJP leaders, on the charge of violating prohibitory orders on Thursday.

The BJP’s Coimbatore urban district unit organised the event to welcome Mr. Annamalai, who recently joined the party, outside its office on V.K.K. Menon Road.

A senior police officer said that around 100 workers burst crackers upon his arrival. Mr. Annamalai and BJP leaders, including State treasurer S.R. Sekhar, district president R. Nandakumar and State general secretary G.K. Selvakumar, addressed the workers from atop a vehicle.

The Kattoor police on Friday registered a case against them under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 341 (wrongful restraint).