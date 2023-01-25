HamberMenu
Annamalai blames State govt. for failing to ensure safety of Tangedco workers

January 25, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai has blamed the State government for failing to ensure the safety of employees of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in the line of duty.

He alleged that at least five people had died in the line of duty in the recent months owing to lack of proper safety equipment. According to him, the five persons were Kumanan from Tiruchi, Sivasankaran from Nagapattinam, Venkatesan from Tiruvallur, Pakkirisamy from Kancheepuram and Murugan from Jolarpet.

Mr. Annamalai said several other workers had faced workplace accidents owing to the government’s failure to ensure their safety. He blamed the Minister responsible for Tangedco, without naming him, for focusing entirely on his other portfolio of Prohibition and Excise, which included the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

‘Take care of workers’ 

He urged the Minister to “wake up from his slumber” and take care of the workers. Mr. Annamalai stressed the need for the government to regularly review the working conditions of Tangedco employees, who often work in hazardous situations.

He said the government should properly implement the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

