Annamalai blames CM Stalin for not taking steps to get Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai on Thursday, June 13 alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had not taken steps to get the State’s due share of Cauvery river water from Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post on X, the BJP leader said the opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation in the Cauvery delta missed its customary date of June 12 due to lack of adequate water inflow into the reservoir. The realisation of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu last year was only 81.4 tmc ft. The State was supposed to have received 177.25 tmc ft of water from Karnataka during the said period.

“Not getting even half of the State’s due share of Cauvery water shows the incompetence of the ruling DMK government. Mr. Stalin has compromised the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers since the DMK and Congress are in an opportunistic alliance, the INDIA bloc. Farmers are suffering without adequate water for irrigating the crops. But, Mr. Stalin has no qualms about the plight of farmers,” said Mr. Annamalai.

He urged the Chief Minister to “stop ignoring Tamil Nadu farmers’ welfare for the sake of political alliance” and take immediate steps to get the State’s due share of water in the Cauvery river from Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.