Annamalai blames CM Stalin for not taking steps to get Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water

He urged the Chief Minister to “stop ignoring Tamil Nadu farmers’ welfare for the sake of political alliance.”

Updated - June 13, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai. File

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai on Thursday, June 13 alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had not taken steps to get the State’s due share of Cauvery river water from Karnataka.

In a social media post on X, the BJP leader said the opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation in the Cauvery delta missed its customary date of June 12 due to lack of adequate water inflow into the reservoir. The realisation of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu last year was only 81.4 tmc ft. The State was supposed to have received 177.25 tmc ft of water from Karnataka during the said period. 

“Not getting even half of the State’s due share of Cauvery water shows the incompetence of the ruling DMK government. Mr. Stalin has compromised the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers since the DMK and Congress are in an opportunistic alliance, the INDIA bloc. Farmers are suffering without adequate water for irrigating the crops. But, Mr. Stalin has no qualms about the plight of farmers,” said Mr. Annamalai.

He urged the Chief Minister to “stop ignoring Tamil Nadu farmers’ welfare for the sake of political alliance” and take immediate steps to get the State’s due share of water in the Cauvery river from Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party / Tamil Nadu / water / water supply / rivers and waterfalls

