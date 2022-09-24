Annamalai, BJP cadre meet DGP, seek police protection

Centre won’t not keep quiet on the issue if the State government fails to take necessary action

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday said senior party functionaries met DGP C. Sylendra Babu and submitted a petition, seeking police protection amid incidents of petrol bombs being hurled at the residence of party members.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said police had not taken any action over incidents of attacks on BJP workers in Coimbatore and other parts of the State. “Our representatives have urged the DGP to ensure necessary security arrangements to leaders and functionaries of BJP, protection to BJP offices and other allied organisations. We have also sought the arrest of those involved in anti-national activities as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah updating him about the current situation, and stressed the need for police protection. He said the current situation goes against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement that Tamil Nadu is a peaceful State.

“We trust the State government and police to take necessary action. Our patience has limits. We will wait for two days and see what they do and decide on our next course of action,” he said, adding that the Centre would not keep quiet on the issue and they could intervene if the State government failed to take necessary action in matters involving security.