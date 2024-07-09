GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai backs Mayawati’s call for handing over Armstrong murder case to CBI

He said “law and order situation” in Tamil Nadu has deteroriarated

Updated - July 09, 2024 08:06 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 08:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai.

K. Annamalai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP State president K. Annamalai on July 8 backed BSP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati’s statement that the Tamil Nadu government must hand over to the CBI the probe into the murder of her party’s Tamil Nadu unit president K. Armstrong.

After meeting bereaved family members of Armstrong and extending his condolences, he told journalists in Chennai that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin could take responsibility and come forward to hand over the case to CBI to ensure a transparent investigation.

He said senior party leaders including Union Minister of State L. Murugan would brief the media in Delhi on July 9 about the “law and order situation” in Tamil Nadu.

He said the party has identified 17 incidents including the mixing of human refuse in a drinking water tank in Vengaivayal that have taken place recently in Tamil Nadu and increasing atrocities against Scheduled Castes. The senior leaders would meet chiefs of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission seeking for a probe.

The delegation will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek a CBI probe in Armstrong’s case. 

Mr. Annamalai alleged the law and order in the State are in poor condition and Mr. Stalin is taking action at a slower pace.

He felt replacing the Commissioner of Police, Chennai is not the solution.

“Surrenders (of suspects) are not important. Ultimately, the investigation must bring out all those who were involved in the murder,” he said.

According to him, Chennai has become a capital for revenge murders. Reforming the police department and allowing them to act freely is the need of the hour, he felt.

