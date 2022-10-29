Annamalai backs Governor’s remark questioning delay in handing over Coimbatore blast probe to NIA

The BJP State president said he had a copy of the Centre’s specific alert issued to TN on Oct 18 about a possible attack

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 23:52 IST

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 29/10/2022: K.Annamalai, President, Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Jantha Party,press meet in chennai on Saturday.H.Raja,Leader of BJP,in in the picture.Photo: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday endorsed Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks, questioning why it had taken the State government four days to recommend a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the the Coimbatore blast.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, he claimed that he had a copy of the Centre’s specific alert, issued to the State on October 18, about possible attacks. Despite this, the State government had failed to act, he said. He also said if summoned, he would produce the copy of the alert but he could not make it public since it was under the purview of the Official Secrets Act.

It is surprising that senior police officials are denying the alert, Mr. Annamalai said, adding that he was willing to produce the copy of the communication but the State government had to initiate action against those who did not act upon the alert.

Mr. Annamalai also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Dindigul on November 11 to take part in a function at the The Gandhigram Rural Institute.

