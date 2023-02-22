Annamalai asks CM why he didn’t condemn the killing of soldier by DMK councillor

February 22, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Tuesday questioned why Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had not condemned the murder of Prabhu, a soldier, who had come on leave to his native place in Krishnagiri, by a DMK councillor and others.

He said that in contrast, the Chief Minister had condemned an incident in which two groups of students had clashed at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and claimed Tamil students were targeted. This showed “sectarianism was very much in the blood” of the Chief Minister, he said.

Speaking at a fast organised by his party condemning the murder of Prabhu, he ridiculed Mr. Stalin’s claim of Tamil students being attacked and asked whether the identity cards of the students were checked before they were attacked.

“We will take care of the welfare of Tamils living outside Tamil Nadu. We know how you [the DMK] messed up things in Sri Lanka. It took 10 years for us to set it right,” he said. He further said the DMK generally did not like anyone who donned the uniform.

Referring to the alleged vandalisation of BJP functionary Tada Periyasamy’s car, Mr. Annamalai said his party would incur the expenditure to repair it.

According to him, the law and order was deteriorating and even rowdy elements did not fear the State government.