Annamalai alleges security lapses during PM Modi’s visit during Chess Olympiad

November 29, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president claimed most of the metal detectors used during the visit were not in order

The Hindu Bureau

State BJP president K. Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi, in which he expressed concern over alleged lapses in the security arrangement when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai during the Chess Olympiad in July.

Claiming to be in possession of a communication sent by the Union government to the State police after the visit, he said most of the handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors were not in order and overdue for maintenance or replacement.

The intelligence wing of the State police, which should have ensured such lapses did not happen, had tried to pass the buck by subsequently writing to police officers in the rank of Superintendents of Police to check such equipment. He recalled that the BJP had raised serious concerns over the officer heading the State’s intelligence wing.

Addressing the media later, he alleged such serious lapses were an indication of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The party urged the Governor to instruct the State government to conduct an impartial enquiry into the issue. It requested him to take steps to conduct an independent audit of the security arrangements in important places and the quality of the equipment used.

Online rummy

When asked about the State government’s criticism of delay by the Governor in granting approval for the Bill to ban online rummy, Mr. Annamalai clarified his party favoured the ban and appealed to Mr. Ravi to grant assent to it.

Contending that the Governor may have had concerns over certain legal aspects of the Bill, he blamed the government for “conveniently shifting” all the blame onto Mr. Ravi.

