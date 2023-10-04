Annamalai advised bed rest for two weeks; yatra postponed

October 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has been advised two weeks of bed rest by doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City hospital for what they have provisionally diagnosed as a “lower respiratory tract infection with viral etiology with bronchospasm.” according to the hospital’s statement released by the party on Wednesday.

While his “En Mann En Makkal” yatra has been postponed due to this development, party sources said Mr. Annamalai will, however, attend the meeting of party office bearers planned on Thursday at a private hall in Chennai. He is likely to address the office bearers. Incidnetally, the commencement of the third phase of the yatra was already postponed from Wednesday to Friday, for which the party cited Mr. Annamalai’s visit to Delhi getting extended as the reason.

The news about his illness came soon after his return from Delhi, where he had gone to meet with the party’s top brass amidst the exit of AIADMK from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), regarding which the national party is yet to officially react.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the hospital’s statement, Mr. Annamalai visited the hospital on Tuesday evening with cough, breathlessness, throat pain, body ache and fatigue. A CT scan showed nodules in basal segments of the left lung, the statement said, adding that he was prescribed medicines for five days.

Criticises Stalin

Meanwhile Mr. Annamalai in a statement criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the latter to keep in abeyance the recent notification of the National Medical Commission, imposing restrictions regarding the opening of new medical colleges.

Mr. Annamalai contended it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “gave” 11 new medical colleges to Tamil Nadu. He alleged that while Tamil Nadu’s health infrastructure was “undoubtedly” the best, the DMK had very little to contribute to it. He claimed Mr. Stalin’s statement raised doubts as to whether any ministers from the present DMK government were planning to open new medical colleges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.