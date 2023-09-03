ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai accuses T.N. government of ‘crushing’ coir industry

September 03, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Saturday accused the DMK government of “crushing” the coir industry and trying to blame the Union government for it.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he referred to the recent appeal made by the State’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan to his counterpart in the Union government Bhupender Yadav towards reclassification of the coir industry from ‘orange’ category’ to the ‘white’ category by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Annamalai said it was the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board that initially changed the classification of the industry from ‘white’ to ‘orange’ category, significantly affecting it as it was subjected to more regulations and control. This reclassification, he said, was done despite the national Coir Board suggesting constitution of a committee to study the issue first.

Alleging that the DMK was trying to shift the blame on someone else every time it did something against the welfare of the people, Mr. Annamalai asked when the party would stop this trend.

