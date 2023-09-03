HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai accuses T.N. government of ‘crushing’ coir industry

September 03, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Saturday accused the DMK government of “crushing” the coir industry and trying to blame the Union government for it.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he referred to the recent appeal made by the State’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan to his counterpart in the Union government Bhupender Yadav towards reclassification of the coir industry from ‘orange’ category’ to the ‘white’ category by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Annamalai said it was the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board that initially changed the classification of the industry from ‘white’ to ‘orange’ category, significantly affecting it as it was subjected to more regulations and control. This reclassification, he said, was done despite the national Coir Board suggesting constitution of a committee to study the issue first.

Alleging that the DMK was trying to shift the blame on someone else every time it did something against the welfare of the people, Mr. Annamalai asked when the party would stop this trend.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.