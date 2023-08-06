HamberMenu
Annamalai accuses DMK of hypocrisy on Hindi issue

August 06, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of his “hypocrisy” on the issue of Hindi imposition. Referring to Mr. Stalin’s condemnation of Union Minister Amit Shah’s speech over acceptance of Hindi, he asked why Mr. Stalin did not react when similar recommendations were made by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language when the DMK shared power with the Congress at the Centre in 2011.

He also accused Mr. Stalin for quoting Mr. Shah selectively. He said that the Home Minister had said that the nation will be empowered only by promoting all Indian languages. He said that, under the present Union government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools were now giving greater emphasis on promoting regional languages.

