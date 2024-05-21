Annadurai’s words in the Rajya Sabha on Official Language Bill hold true today

The official language issue is central to the political mobilisation of the Dravidian Movement and when the Official Language Bill, 1963, was introduced in Parliament, DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, fondly called Anna by his followers, was in the Rajya Sabha. He reminded the Congress government that democracy did not mean majority rule. His words hold true today.

“I think apart from political arithmetic, this august House will pay some attention to political ethics and democratic liberalism, for democracy does not merely mean majority rule,” Annadurai said. Speeches delivered by the Dravidian stalwart, known for his oratory, during his tenure in the Rajya Sabha, have been published under the title, Anna Speaks, by the Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent outfit of the DMK.

Power from minority votes

Anna also argued that the Congress controlled power not because it was in the majority, “but it controls power through minority votes”.

When K.P. Sinha, a member, contended that the Congress had the single largest block of votes, Annadurai said that in the last election, the Congress got 72% of the seats in the Lok Sabha on an aggregate of 45% of the votes in its favour, whereas the Opposition groups got 28% of the seats, even though they had polled 55% of the votes. As his speech was interrupted, Annadurai declared, “Please, do not provoke me into presenting these realities.” “I would say that it is not a question of majority or minority. It is a question of justice and freedom, it is a question of consultation and concord, it is a question of amity and affection or animosity. You will have to decide it in that way and not through numbers,” he said.

Head start for Tamil Nadu

His arguments continue to guide the policies of the DMK on major issues and proved that English offered Tamil Nadu a head start over others in educational, social, economic and industrial development.

What is surprising was the stand of well-known communist leader Bhupesh Gupta, who was known for his oratory in English. He was with Annadurai in the Rajya Sabha and wanted to drive out English, though he did not know Hindi. When Annadurai wondered why Gupta had not learnt Hindi, the latter responded that he did not have the time. “But he had time to learn Das Capital; he had time to learn the underlying difference between Russian Communism and Chinese Communism. He has had time to read everything except Hindi and yet he spoke for Hindi here,” Annadurai said in his quintessential argument.

Tamil, the official language

Pointing out that though Tamil Nadu was ruled by a Congress government, it had made Tamil the official language and also the medium of instruction in higher classes, Annadurai wanted Gupta to use his influence in the Congress government at the Centre on the issue of official language policy. But Gupta declined.

Annadurai said he spoke for English not because he was enamoured of it, “not because English should be given a higher place than my mother tongue, but because it is the most convenient tool, it is the most convenient medium which distributes advantages evenly”.

Injustice and hardships

He also rejected the argument that India should have a common language and if it was accepted, one of the Indian languages alone could become the common language. “Nobody doubts it. If India is a unitary state, this argument is logical. India is a federal state. Indian society is plural, our political system is composite, and in a plural society and composite political system, to plead for a single common language will, I think, create injustice unawares, create hardships unawares to some section of the society,” he explained.

Two national anthems

Annadurai also sought to turn the tables on the Congress by saying that it had presented two national anthems, Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana, and neither was in Hindi. “They come, just as my friend Mr. Gupta comes from Bengal,” he quipped.

Warning that the calm atmosphere in south India would be disturbed, he urged the Home Minister to drop the Bill to amend the Constitution and keep English as the official language till the non-Hindi speaking people decided about it. Annadurai was also not sure whether the south Indian States would support his case and revolt against the Centre. He spoke in a manner similar to Tamil Nadu’s stand against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges. “But those people who understand the significance of the Hindi menace and those people who realise the consequence of the Hindi menace, they are with me,” Annadurai said.

‘Lone and noisy voice’

“Therefore, with a lone voice, though it might be, as Mr. Bhupesh Gupta stated, a noisy voice, I would plead with the Home Minister to consider this as a feeling of the official representative of the DMK and the unofficial emissary of the non-Hindi States of the South, those people who understand the menace of Hindi and its consequences,” he said.