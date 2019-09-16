Annadurai’s birth anniversary observed in Vellore Collectorate

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram garlanded DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s statue on the Collectorate premises on Sunday to celebrate the leader’s birth anniversary.

District Revenue Officer J. Partheeban and other officials participated in the event.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shanmuga Sundram said most posters and banners put up by political parties and religious groups have been removed across the district. He issued a stern warning to violators and said criminal proceedings would be initiated against them.

According to the government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 2011, a set of rules should be adopted while setting up vinyl banners and posters.

The Collector stressed on strictly adhering to the rules and said those who erected hoardings should remove them at the earliest.

Penal action

After this, a committee comprising a zonal officer, tahsildar and inspector would book the violators and initiate penal action against them, he said.

On Saturday, the district administration removed 98 banners within Corporation area limits, 172 from municipal areas, 74 in town panchayat limits and 676 from village panchayat areas.

Likewise, 28 advertisement hoardings and 130 posters and flex banners were removed. In some cases, advertisers sought time to remove them on their own, to which the officials agreed.

The Collector asked political parties, private agencies and religious groups to cooperate in making Vellore a hoarding-free district within the fortnight.