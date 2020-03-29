Annadhanam kitchens dish out food to homeless persons

The free Annadhanam scheme kitchens of several temples including Sri Kapaleeswarar and Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temples have been opened to serve food to the homeless and daily wage labourers, who are staying at community halls of the Chennai Corporation.

“The kitchens were kept closed since devotees were not allowed inside temples. However, we have asked the cook, a daily wage labourer himself, to come in for work daily. His work starts at 7 a.m. and is on till 11.30 a.m., when the food is sent to the hall. Our regular vendors supplying vegetables and condiments too have been informed and they will supply the necessary items,” said an official at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore that supplies sambar rice and curd rice along with a pickle and a vegetable to 60 persons staying at the community hall every day.

The sambar rice has vegetables including beans, pumpkin, drumstick and is prepared like bisibelebath, the official added.

“Initially, we were providing food in silver foil containers, but now we are supplying the food in large containers, which is as per the request of the local body. Our kitchen can supply food for up to 150 persons,” said a staff at the Kapaleeswarar temple.

Across the State, other temples including Sri Ranganathar Temple, Palani Subramaniyaswamy temple, Sri Mariamman temple in Samayapuram and Tiruchendur Subramanyaswamy temple too have begun providing food and they will continue doing so till the lockdown is lifted, said an official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

At Marudamalai, 120 persons in a tribal settlement are being provided with lunch. The food is being supplied in coordination with the local body and revenue department officials and on the basis of requirements.

Aavin supplies milk

Meanwhile, Aavin has begun supplying milk and select milk-based products to several homes for special children and senior citizens. “They are unable to get milk since donors are unable to help now. Their usual vendors are not willing to provide milk without payment. We will ensure supplies till the lockdown is lifted,” said M. Vallalar, Aavin managing director.