Annaatthe shoot postponed after crew members get infected

The shoot of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, has been postponed, after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
“Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative,” Sun Pictures said in a tweet from its official handle.
According to the tweet, during routine testing at the Annaatthe shoot, four crew members tested positive for the infection. To ensure utmost safety, the shoot has been postponed, it said.
Last week, Mr. Rajinikanth took a chartered flight from Chennai to Hyderabad for the shoot.
He was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Directed by Siruthai Siva, major portions of the film are being shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.
Mr. Rajinikanth and his daughter are now under quarantine. Sources at the Ramoji Film City told The Hindu that the actor might leave for Chennai, by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, on a special flight.
Almost 80% of the shoot was completed before the lockdown, and the rest was being shot here, in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, said sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath