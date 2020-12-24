Annaatthe shoot postponed after crew members get infected

Rajinikanth has tested negative, says Sun Pictures

The shoot of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, has been postponed, after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative,” Sun Pictures said in a tweet from its official handle.

According to the tweet, during routine testing at the Annaatthe shoot, four crew members tested positive for the infection. To ensure utmost safety, the shoot has been postponed, it said.

Last week, Mr. Rajinikanth took a chartered flight from Chennai to Hyderabad for the shoot.

He was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Directed by Siruthai Siva, major portions of the film are being shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

Mr. Rajinikanth and his daughter are now under quarantine. Sources at the Ramoji Film City told The Hindu that the actor might leave for Chennai, by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, on a special flight.

Almost 80% of the shoot was completed before the lockdown, and the rest was being shot here, in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, said sources.