Anna varsity’s new exam pattern comes with its own set of challenges

CHENNAI

21 April 2021 01:24 IST

Question paper will be for 50 marks; students can refer to textbooks

Anna University’s decision to change the pattern of examination has come as a surprise to students and some affiliated college faculty.

The university will conduct end-semester exams in the online mode for first, second and third year students. Final year students will take the multiple choice questions-type paper.

Under the new pattern, each question paper will be for 50 marks, lasting 90 minutes. Students must answer five 2-mark questions and five 8-mark questions, which will be analytical in nature, requiring them to be thorough with the subject. The university said students may refer to textbooks or resources on the web.

Teachers are awaiting more clarity though. They wonder how subjects such as Total Quality Management, Management Principles or Communication English would fit in the new pattern.

The new pattern has come in the middle of the semester when colleges have completed two of the three assessment exams.

New experience

A. Ramesh, principal of the Chennai Institute of Technology, said, “It will be a new experience for faculty as setting the question paper will require them to ensure answers are not easily accessible to the students,” he said.

Teachers are concerned about the lack of textbooks, particularly among students in rural and remote areas.

The college plans to make notes of lectures and send it in PDF form to students.

The principal of another affiliated college in a western district said the institution had arranged to courier the textbooks to students.

K.G. Parthibhan, principal of Aditya Institute of Technology, believes the change will augur well for students.

“Students should attend online classes and be attentive. In rural areas, students have taken up part time jobs. It will take time to bring them back to pre-COVID-19 times,” he said.

Not all are as enthusiastic, however. The principal of a college in Kancheepuram said in his college, around 85% of students were from rural areas and as many as 70% were first generation graduates.