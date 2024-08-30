GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anna varsity withdraws revised examination fee

Published - August 30, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Office of the Controller of Examination (CoE), Anna University, has notified that autonomous and non-autonomous institutions may adhere to the existing fee structure for examination and certificates fee. The CoE said the university has withdrawn the decision to revise the examination and certificates fee announced a few weeks ago, in accordance with the “directions and recommendations” of the Higher Education Minister.  

On Sunday, Minister K. Ponmudy received a petition from a group of students, hailing from rural areas, from the Anna University, the university officials said.  

“All students other than 7.5 % and the differently abled candidates, have to pay examination fee. Students from rural areas (other than a 7.5 % quota) requested withdrawal of a hike in the examination fee,” explained an official. The examination fee for students admitted under the 7.5 % (preferential reservation for government school students) has been waived already, he added. 

