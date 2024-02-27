Anna varsity to train northeast youth in drone technology

February 27, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anna University and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Senapati, Manipur, have signed an agreement on Tuesday to train youth of northeastern sStates on drone operations.

IIIT Manipur director Krishnan Baskar said drone technology had the potential to revolutionise agricultural practices and landscape assessment in the northeast by enhancing efficiency and precision, particularly in challenging terrains. University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said there were an estimated 10 lakh government and private jobs for trained operators.

Senthil Kumar, director of the Centre for Aerospace Research, said its programmes had benefitted over 1,600 individuals, including farmers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The training would empower individuals with skills in drone operation, maintenance and repair, Mr. Kumar said.

