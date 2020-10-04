Anna varsity to start hiring for 250 positions

CHENNAI

04 October 2020 01:23 IST

There was a ban on recruitment

Anna University has announced recruitment for positions of faculty and other academic staff at its four campuses. This comes almost three years after the State government announced a ban on recruitment by universities to accommodate excess employees from Annamalai University in 2017.

Despite protests, the government had insisted that even faculty from the erstwhile private institution would be posted at other government institutions, as it had been taken over by the government. Two faculty — one each for the chemical engineering and civil engineering departments — were posted from the Annamalai University, besides eight non-teaching staff, at the Anna University. Vacancies at the university began to swell. It now has over 300 vacant posts. Students were being taught by teaching fellows and teachers hired on a temporary basis.

Ban lifted

On October 30, 2019, the government lifted the ban on recruitment, paving way for filling the vacancies.

Earlier this year, the finance committee of the university approved the recruitment of around 245 persons, including for the position of librarians. There could be as many as 70 vacancies for professors, for which a notification has not been issued, university sources said. “It is good that we want to achieve 50% gross enrolment ratio and that we have pockets of excellence as well. Equality does not bring excellence in education. It ultimately affects the quality of the teaching and learning process,” a senior professor said.

Online registration commenced on September 30, and the last date for filing online applications is October 21. The last date for the receipt of hard copies of completed applications, with relevant enclosures, is October 28.