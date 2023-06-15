ADVERTISEMENT

Anna varsity to offer more engineering courses in Tamil

June 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

CSE, EEE, ECE, Chemical Engineering will be taught in Tamil

The Hindu Bureau

Already civil and mechanical engineering are being offered in Tamil by the university.

From 2024-2025 academic year, Anna University is likely to start Tamil courses in core engineering programmes such as ECE, EEE, Computer Science and Chemical Engineering. 

The decision was announced after Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy reviewed the functioning of Anna University’s research departments on Thursday. Every department was required to make a presentation of its function, research activities and patents received. 

Later the Minister told media personnel that from next year Tamil programmes in core engineering subjects such as EEE, CSE, ECE would be taken up. Already civil and mechanical engineering are being offered in Tamil. 

Earlier this year, the university decided to suspend the Tamil courses in its constituent colleges as there were few takers. Later the decision was reversed as political parties alleged that the institution was neglecting Tamil, the State’s official language.

