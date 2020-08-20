Anna varsity to begin placements today

First session to continue till September-end

The annual placement process will begin in Anna University from Thursday. As many as 25 companies have agreed to participate in the first session that will continue till September-end.

The students will undergo an online screening test based on their CGPA. It will be followed by group discussion or an online interview, said S. Iniyan, director, Centre for University Industry Collaboration.

The schedule for the placement process, including internship opportunities, has been drawn up. “We have released the schedule till September-end. The next schedule will be released in October. This time the students will not have an in-person interview. They will go for internship but it will also be through the online mode,” he said.

In the first session, companies such as SAP Labs, Wells Fargo, Royal Bank of Scotland, Citicorp, Arpesium, Amazon and BNY Mellon in the Information Technology sector and Larson and Toubro and Caterpillar in the core engineering sector have proposed to participate. These companies will select students for both recruitment and internship. The compensation per annum varies from ₹12 lakh to ₹20 lakh in the early slot, said T. Kalaichelvan, deputy director of CUIC.

Internship opportunities

Last year, as many as 35 companies offered internships to postgraduate students and their salary compensation ranged from ₹6.5 lakh to ₹13.75 lakh. As much as 80% of PG students who had participated in campus placement in circuit branches had been recruited.

Of the 20 companies that offered internship to 92 students, eight had decided to absorb 30 students with pre-placement offers. The university is awaiting response from the rest of the companies. “Students got ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh as stipend. Last year, a student who interned with a company was recruited with a salary compensation of ₹39 lakh. As many as 1,600 students were placed in 2019-20,” Mr. Kalaichelvan said.

Twenty companies including VISA, SAP Labs, Samsung Semiconductor, Samsung R&D, Morgan Stanley, Optum, Fidelity, BNY Mellon, Citicorp, Barclay India and Matworks India, have offered internship to students of ECE, CSE and IT branches.

Companies such as Society General, VTV Software, Urjanet Energy solutions, Link Logistics, Wallmart Lab, Acolyte Software, Bharti Airtel and Infibeam have proposed to visit before September-end.

A total of 2,100 undergraduate students and 1,200 postgraduate students have registered for placement this year.

The entire recruitment process has gone digital, university officials said. The trend began last year with some IT companies and a couple of core engineering companies such as ABB and Mahindra using digital platforms to complete the placement process. This helped them reach out to larger number of students.

“Interestingly in the State-level placement last year, of the 10,830 students who participated only 63 were rejected, as they were unable to follow the protocol. This year, even the induction (work exhibition) for students would be online,” the officials said. “The message for students is that even freshers will work from home. It is a new concept. Students must be conversant with digital transformation and they should gear up. They must spruce up their net connectivity at home,” Mr. Kalaichelvan said.