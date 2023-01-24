Anna varsity ties affiliation to academic audit of courses, classes

January 24, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Director for Centre for Academic Courses of Anna University has called for conduct of academic audit in non-autonomous colleges.

A circular to non-autonomous colleges states that the audit is part of Regulations 2021 the university has introduced. The director has said that the audit report “shall be mandatorily reviewed during the affiliation inspection process”.

The CAS circular states that academic audit shall be done for every course taught during the semester besides internal assessments conducted for each course in the college.

The audit will document student attendance, the academic record of individual assignments, reports of case studies, mini student projects, industrial training and internship and question and answer scripts of each student.

Institutional heads will form audit committees for each course offered in a semester. The committees should include as a member an external course expert who shall be “from a technical institution of repute near the institute”.

The academic audit report of courses – current and previous semesters – may be verified by the university or its appointed inspection team “as and when required,” the CAS director S. Hosimin Thilagar, said.

In the 2021 Regulations, the university revised the allocation of marks for internal and external assessment from 20 and 80 to 40 and 60 marks.

The Principal of a non-autonomous college said the revision was made to maintain uniformity with autonomous colleges. Colleges must conduct two assessments each semester. In the 2018 Regulation, there was no academic audit. Colleges conducted written test and 20 marks were allotted. However, the current regulation has allocated two assessments. Each assessment is evaluated for 100 marks. While assessment one comprises a written test for 60 marks, the second would assess the student’s performance in seminars, tutorials and such. According to him, the faculty are expected to maintain student records and it would not be an additional burden.

Some teachers, however, find such log-book maintenance unnecessary. K.M. Karthik, founder of All India Private College Employees Union, said the audit is aimed at assessing a teacher’s performance. “It is going to add to the documentation work of the faculty,” he said.