Anna varsity supplementary exam from November 17

Anna University will conduct supplementary exams from November 17 to 21 for all the terminal semester candidates who had technical issues during the online exams held in September-end.

The proctored online exam will be conducted for candidates in the university departments and the non-autonomous affiliated colleges.

Technical glitches

A few students had complained of poor internet connectivity and some students could not take the proctored exams due to power disruption.

Absentee candidates and those whose results were withheld can write take the exam.

The timetable for the same would be released shortly, the controller of examination said in a press release

On Monday, the university will begin online induction programme for students who were admitted in the current academic year.

The university has released the detailed schedule of the 10-day programme on its website.