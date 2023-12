December 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The end semester exams of Anna University postponed due to Cyclone Michaung will now be held from Dec. 11.

The University has released the revised schedule for the exams on its website aucoe.annauniv.edu, for non-autonomous affiliated engineering colleges and distance education programmes of the university.

As per the new schedule, the last exam, scheduled for Feb. 14 will be held on Feb 17. There will be no exams on Dec. 24 and 25 (Christmas) and between Jan. 14 and 17 (Pongal).