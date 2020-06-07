Anna varsity releases circular on conduct of exams

Anna University has released a detailed circular on the examination process and the method of assessing students due to the changed situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Controller of Examination has said that this would be a one-time decision keeping in view the extraordinary circumstances and is not a precedent.

The circular dated June 4 said the decision was taken based on a meeting held in May by the Vice-Chancellor and the chairman of the academic council. The university had revised the academic calendar for the new semester.

While the faculty members had been advised to continue to engage the students in online classes and fora, “considering the social and economic disparities among students and the absence of online mechanism to conduct the test” and taking into consideration that rural areas did not have access to proper bandwidth, online internal assessments/tests/project reviews should not be conducted, the CoE has said.

It has called for an exam schedule that will not overlap with the ongoing semester. There is no change in the question paper pattern.

The current batch of students in UG and PG programmes, will undergo a short duration “crash course” soon after the colleges reopen for the conduct of pending internal assessment and examinations.

The exam for final semester students of both UG and PG courses will be held soon after reopening of colleges. The lower semester students would be permitted to return to the college and hostel after the exams are completed for the final semester students, the circular has said.