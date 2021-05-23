‘Anna varsity re-exam will set a wrong precedent’

Minister’s statement of irregularities will undermine the institution’s reputation, says academic

Eminent academic and former Member of the Union Public Service Commission E. Balagurusamy has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, saying that conducting a re-examination for B.E./B.Tech students by Anna University would set a wrong precedent.

While expressing happiness that K. Ponmudi, an “experienced academic administrator”, was appointed Minister for Higher Education, he pointed out that the Minister’s decision to order a re-examination was not well- founded.

“There were no irregularities in the conduct of proctored online exam by Anna University. The exam was designed, developed and administered by a team of online assessment experts using relevant AI-based proctoring software as per international standards. The Minister’s statement of irregularities would grossly undermine the reputation of an internationally acclaimed university,” said Prof. Balagurusamy, a former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.

The only issue, he said, was a delay in processing of “malpractice cases” as over 50% of the candidates were involved. This delay cannot be termed as “irregular”.

“Scheduling a re-exam based on the complaints from ‘failed’ students and changing the proctored online exam to an unsupervised one will set a wrong precedent,” he contended.

According to Prof. Balagurusamy, the “so called online exams” conducted by other universities did not confirm to the definition and standards of online exam. It was unfortunate that a “reputed technical university” was being forced to follow this “unscientific and absurd online method”.

Justifying the proctored online exam conducted by Anna University, he said that it helped prevent malpractices as an AI software could record the identity of students and flag any irregular physical movements, facial expressions or use of digital devices.

“In the re-exam proposed by the Minister, students will download the question paper at their homes, write answers and then dispatch answer scripts by post... Since it is an unsupervised exam with no control on time, students are free to copy... How can we call this an exam? At best, it can be called an online ‘Home Assignment’,” he said.

Such exams will lower the academic standards and affect the career prospects of good and bright students, he cautioned.

Besides, as a university is an autonomous institution, the Education Minister cannot order a re-exam on his own.

Citing adverse remarks passed by the Madras High Court, he urged the Chief Minister to replace the Secretary for the Higher Education Department.