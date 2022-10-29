Tamil Nadu

Anna varsity launches B. Plan programme

Anna University is launching a Bachelors degree academic programme in Planning (B.Plan) in which students will be trained in urban and regional planning.

The State Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department is supporting the programme with a financial assistance of Rs. 18.53 crore for five years from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

In the first batch around 35 students have been admitted and classes will begin next week.

Hitesh Kumar Makwanam Secretary, HUD, is instrumental in introducing the programme. The service rules for town planners of government departments have been amended to provide employment opportunities for B. Plan graduates.

The programme will be formally launched on Saturday in the University.


