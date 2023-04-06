HamberMenu
Anna varsity inks pact with L&T EduTech to skill students  

April 06, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Anna University signed an MoU with L&T EduTech to train and upskill students and faculty

Anna University signed an MoU with L&T EduTech to train and upskill students and faculty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anna University students will learn skills from industry experts through Larson and Toubro EduTech. 

The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company on Thursday to offer skill-based experiential learning courses and benefit from the competitive advantage provided by L&T’s capabilities.

Students in university departments, constituent colleges, and affiliated engineering colleges would learn to build skillsets essential to solving real-world problems, said university officials. College faculty would also be offered faculty immersion programmes for industry exposure and upskilling. The university and the company will jointly offer global online certification to students in India and abroad.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vice Chancellor R. Velraj and senior university officials. L&T was represented by R. Ganesan, head of the corporate centre; M.F. Febin, head of College Connect Business; and Deependra Jha, chief academic officer.

