AIC Anna varsity incubator gets fund from global firm

September 20, 2023

AIC Anna University Incubator has received funds to develop its start-up ecosystem from an international company. The fund has come from the corporate social responsibility arm of R Stahl, a company that focuses on safety, said R. Velraj, Anna University Vice-Chancellor and also the chairman of the Anna University Incubator Board.

A function was held last month to thank the company for its support. The company has provided ₹15.20 lakh to the university, according to P. Uma Maheswari, additional director and CEO of AIC Anna Incubator.

“It is a step towards bringing in real sustainability, and R Stahl is extremely happy about it,” said Thomas Wittek, managing director of R Stahl. He also said that start-ups have been growing the support structure of the economy, which is dedicated to creating a sustainable future and ensuring the well-being of communities where they operate.

