Anna varsity asks engineering colleges to appoint qualified faculty to teach Tamil

Anna University’s Controller of Examination has written to affiliated engineering colleges to appoint qualified faculty to teach Tamil. The faculty should have at least an MA and M. Phil with NET/SLET.
The university introduced two courses, Tamil Marabu (legacy) and Tamizharum Thozhilnutpamum (Tamilians and technology), for students last year.
The university has sought details of the Tamil faculty appointed from colleges, including details such as date of joining, before June 12.
