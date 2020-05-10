Anna varsity alumni write to CM on IoE status

The alumni associations of Anna University have written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take swift action to enable the institution achieve the Institute of Eminence status.

The Alumni Association of CEG (AACEG) and CEG Alumni Association of North America (CEGAANA) have written to the CM urging him to expedite the issue of Letter of Commitment and take forward the process for grant of IoE status.

“The four campuses of Anna University (CEG, ACTech, SAP, and MIT) are the crown jewels that have created many generations of technical, business, social, cultural, and political leaders who have made an immense impact in their respective fields of specialisation. Such a positive impact was possible due to their focus on two strengths: excellence and integrity,” the letter said.

“As the number of private engineering institutions increased, the four campuses were burdened with the administration of all the engineering colleges in the State. This burden resulted in erosion of technical quality and professional integrity on the four campuses. Efforts by the university leadership to address both these challenges are ongoing. However, the path is long and requires significant funding for hiring high-quality faculty members and improving the university infrastructure,” the letter added.

The members have pointed out that more skilled jobs would be possible with increased investment in improving the quality of higher education. “It is completely in Tamil Nadu’s interest to capture any investment from the Central government towards higher education in the State. Seen in this background, it is clear that the IoE offer made by the Central government for the four campuses of AU about nine months ago is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the letter stated.

The only remaining requirement for the four campuses to achieve the IoE status was funding intent from the State government for Rs. 500 crore, the alumni said.

Although the empowered expert committee involved in granting the IoE status has not specified a deadline, it has pointed out that if an institution does not respond for a certain length of time the offer would be made to another institution.