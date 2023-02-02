ADVERTISEMENT

Anna varsity adds ‘transgender’ option in application for changing photos in certificates

February 02, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Change follows after candidate insists on being referred to as transgender

The Hindu Bureau

Anna University has included ‘transgender’ as an option in the ‘Application for change of photographs in certificates’.

The change followed a demand from a candidate who wished to be referred to as a ‘transgender’ instead of ‘male’ or ‘female’. The candidate, Arun Karthick, shared his experience on Instagram on Wednesday. He said: “Yesterday Anna University issued my grade sheet and certificates after a long fight of four years. I had happy tears. It was a crucial fight,” he said.

The candidate said he had been checking the University website daily for it to update his certificate and mark sheets. On Tuesday, he was told that the change had been effected and the University also waived the name change fee of Rs. 13,000 and Rs. 3,500 for printing the altered certificate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

University sources said that this was the fifth candidate who wanted to effect a change in gender. “Some three years ago a candidate had sought to change the gender and we changed it as per the person’s request. Usually such requests would come several years after their graduation. They would be for changing the gender from male to female or female to male and we have done this. This is the first time that the candidate wanted to be referred as a transgender. We did not have such a provision. We told him to get a Court order. Since he had a magistrate’s order and in all the other government documents, including class 10 and class 12 certificates, bank passbook, voter’s ID and even Aadhaar card, it was mentioned as transgender his request was accepted,” a source said.

The University relied on the Government gazette to include transgender in the gender column in its application form as well, the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US