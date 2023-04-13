Anna University’s PG entrance test results on April 14

April 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna University will release the results of the postgraduate entrance examinations for the academic year 2023-24 on Friday. The results would be available on the web portal https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet.

Candidates may download their scorecard from the portal from April 20 to May 20.

A total of 36,403 candidates out of the 39,249 who registered for TANCET appeared for the examination, the university said in a release.

As many as 22,774 candidates out of the 24,468 appeared for the MBA entrance exam held on March 25 while 9,279 candidates out of the 9,820 who had registered for MCA test appeared for the same.

Of the 4,961 candidates who registered for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG) conducted for admission to ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan, 4,350 attended.

The tests were held in 40 centres across 15 cities in the State, said D. Sridharan, TANCET secretary.

Data correction

Candidates who wish to make corrections in the profile data may do so by submitting the request for modification/change with the appropriate evidence to tanceeta@gmail.com.

The corrections must be done before downloading the scorecard, the official added.

