ADVERTISEMENT

Anna University’s PG entrance test results on April 14

April 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Marks card can be downloaded between April 20 and May 20; candidates who wish to make corrections in profile data should do so before downloading scorecard by sending email with necessary documentary proof

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna University will release the results of the postgraduate entrance examinations for the academic year 2023-24 on Friday. The results would be available on the web portal https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet.

Candidates may download their scorecard from the portal from April 20 to May 20.

A total of 36,403 candidates out of the 39,249 who registered for TANCET appeared for the examination, the university said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 22,774 candidates out of the 24,468 appeared for the MBA entrance exam held on March 25 while 9,279 candidates out of the 9,820 who had registered for MCA test appeared for the same.

Of the 4,961 candidates who registered for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG) conducted for admission to ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan, 4,350 attended.

The tests were held in 40 centres across 15 cities in the State, said D. Sridharan, TANCET secretary.

Data correction

Candidates who wish to make corrections in the profile data may do so by submitting the request for modification/change with the appropriate evidence to tanceeta@gmail.com.

The corrections must be done before downloading the scorecard, the official added.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US