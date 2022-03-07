Anna University’s incubation cell launches SHEpreneur’22

Forum to support women and budding girl entrepreneurs

Anna University’s incubation cell launched SHEpreneur’22 on the eve of International Women’s Day. As the name suggests SHEpreneur will support budding women entrepreneurs. The support system is led by like-minded women entrepreneurs and achievers.

“To accelerate start-ups, AIC-AU Incubation Foundation is determined to incubate and support start-ups launched by women. The aim is to ensure a minimum of 33% start-ups have either women founders or co-founders,” said G. Uma Devi, professor-in-charge.

SHEpreneur’22 has proposed to support young girls to launch their own enterprise. The AIC has partnered with KidsPreneur, an entrepreneurial academy for school children.

On Monday SHEpreneur forum launched a do-it-yourself ice cream kit developed by a school student.

Another student Thannishka P., founder and chief executive officer of Hashup, a social media platform exclusively for children recently won $6,000 from the Kidspreneur Accelerator Fund, Ms. Uma said. The fund would be used to develop the app on the iOS platform.

Hashup caters to those aged between 5 and 17 who can form interest groups, connect and learn from each other. It has several interest groups to take lessons, do activities together, make new friends and share pictures and videos.

Ms. Thannishka had received $2,000 for the plug in, Ms. Uma added. SHEpreneur has identified more than 10 women start-ups and five girlpreneurs (school girls) will be part of the forum. Anna University and Start-up Ecosystem of Tamil Nadu are mentoring the forum.