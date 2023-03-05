ADVERTISEMENT

Anna University’s complaint | Key suspect in fake doctorate scam held in Ambur

March 05, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The accused, who issued ‘doctorates’ to celebrities, had gone into hiding after a case was registered against him by the Anna University and a retired Madras High Court judge

The Hindu Bureau

Raja Harish, the key suspect in the awarding of fake doctorate degrees at a function, was held on the campus of Anna University in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN K.V.

Raja Harish, the key suspect in the awarding of fake doctorate degrees at a function held recently on the campus of Anna University, Chennai, was arrested by a special police team from Ambur town near Tirupattur early on March 5.

ALSO READ
Police launch search for organisers of ceremony to present fake doctorates on Anna University campus

The accused, who issued ‘doctorates’ to celebrities through his own organisation functioning under the nomenclature international anti-corruption and human rights council, had gone into hiding after a case was registered against him by the Anna University and retired Madras High Court judge Justice Vallinayagam.

The university authorities alleged he had misused the former judge’s name to get the premises on rent and organised a function misleading the recipients that the doctorate degree was being conferred by the university.

Police said Mr. Harish, was hiding in the house of his friend, S. Kuttiraja, a junior artiste, in Vadivelu Nagar on the fringes of Sanan Kuppam reserve forest (RF) in Ambur town for the past few days. The house belongs to Kuttiraja’s wife, K. Krithika, who was present at the time of the arrest of the suspect by the special police team. He was secured by the police at around 2 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire operation was done by a special police team from Chennai. We just provided local support including identification of the exact location of the suspect’s hideout,” K.S. Balakrishnan, SP (Tirupattur), told The Hindu. Immediately, the special team took the suspect to Chennai for further investigation.

The Madras High Court has also refused anticipatory bail to Mr. Harish, accepting the stand of the Kotturpuram police in Chennai that the probe is in the preliminary stage and granting bail at this stage would be detrimental to the investigation, Justice T. V. Tamilselvi dismissed the bail application.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US