Anna University’s Centre for Medical Electronics becomes Biomedical Engineering Department

Sowmya Swaminathan urges the department to develop low cost-equipment and assistive devices

Updated - July 22, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan

Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

India could take a lead in developing low-cost solutions and devices, said Sowmya Swaminathan, principal advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (National TB elimination programme). 

After commissioning the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Anna University here on Monday, she said there was a need for such a department that could develop indigenous devices and equipment.  

“We import a lot of equipment, and as the costs are very high, they are unaffordable for most people. Besides, equipment developed in other countries are not conducive to our country’s climatic and living conditions,” she explained on the sidelines of the commissioning of the department.  

The department, earlier known as Centre for Medical Electronics, has already commercialised around 10-15 technologies. Sixty students are admitted in the undergraduate programme and 36 in postgraduate courses.  

“As life expectancy goes up, we will need more assistive devices such as spectacles, hearing aids, wheelchairs and walking sticks. World over, around 2 billion people need assistive technology. The demand is high, but the supply barely meets 10% of the requirement. India can take the lead and fill the gap by developing affordable technology for assistive devices that could be used to help in rehabilitation, offer physiotherapy and meet the needs of an ageing population,” she pointed out.  

Another challenge is climate change which has led to excessive heat, flooding and housing-related needs. There are concerns on maintaining body temperature. “We need technology, such as cooling devices in both health facilities and homes. The third area is environmental and societal challenges,” she said. There are concerns about meeting the need for pure air and water, Dr. Sowmya added. 

The country was giving importance to the One Health approach in a bid to prevent diseases. There should also be a surveillance system to pick up diseases in animals. While efforts are on to develop vaccines it is imperative to focus on environmental health and animal health as well, she said pointing out to the recent infection of zika virus, nipah and chandipura viral infections.  

