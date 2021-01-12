Anna University writes to govt. seeking new dates for exams

Difficulty in finalising tender for software behind the delay

Anna University has written to the Department of Higher Education seeking new dates for the end-semester examinations.

On December 22 last, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam had written to the Registrars of all universities, setting the approximate dates for the examinations to be held online. Anna University was given the period from January 2 to 20 for its odd-semester examinations.

The university had asked the autonomous colleges in December to conduct the examinations.

These colleges were through with them. The non-autonomous colleges affiliated to the university are awaiting instructions. Teachers of the non-autonomous affiliated colleges said the second- and third-year students were idling away their time for two months as the teachers had completed the syllabus.

‘Huge exercise’

Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa said conducting examinations online would be a huge exercise and required an appropriate software.

“We are conducting all exams, including arrears exams; it requires a massive preparation. We had committed ourselves to conducting the exams in the second week of January, but we have sought some more time,” he added.

The delay was due to the difficulty in finalising the tender for the software, he said.

“It has all been sorted out. On Tuesday, they are opening the financial bid,” he said. Within a week, the university would announce the schedule, he said.

The university had written to the Department of Higher Education for consent to announce the date, he said.