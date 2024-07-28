GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anna University V-C warns of action against colleges and faculty members who forged documents

An NGO had cited forgery by hundreds of faculty members in affiliated colleges

Updated - July 28, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Velraj

R. Velraj | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, on Sunday said severe action will be taken against affiliated engineering colleges and faculty members who had forged service documents.

Recently, Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, had presented a list of around 353 faculty members whose names figured in the records of several colleges. In some instances, a faculty’s name was found in nearly a dozen colleges.

Prof. Velraj, in a statement posted on the Anna University’s LinkedIn page also said some scamsters were sending WhatsApp messages in his name. “The name, photo, and fake email address has been used by the scammers to fool recipients,” he said, urging people to be cautious.

Mr. Velraj said a private agency had recently discovered and reported the forgery where in some affiliated engineering colleges, a few faculty members had provided fake Aadhaar cards and PAN card details. “We wish to inform you that at Anna University, the affiliation web portal transparently displays the faculty database with all details,” the V-C wrote, and added that, “An investigation has been conducted, and the university has unearthed all the mistakes by the faculty members.”

The University had sought explanations from those faculty members and the associated colleges. “Severe action will be taken against the colleges and faculty members involved in this forgery,” his letter stated.

