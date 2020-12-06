Anna University V-C is being targeted, says Kamal

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 03:43 IST

What happened to Nambi Narayanan should not be allowed to happen to Surappa, says MNM founder

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday threw his weight behind Anna University (AU) Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa, against whom the State government, recently, ordered a probe by a one-man commission.

The actor-politician said that Prof. Surappa was targeted because he refused to crawl, bend and buckle under pressure from the corrupt.

In a recorded video message, he said that while everyone had questioned the appointment of Mr. Surappa, on the ground that there were suitable educationists in Tamil Nadu, the V-C had sought to raise the standard of engineering education, on a par with global standards.

“The corrupt will break if someone is not bending. An inquiry commission has been constituted, based on an anonymous letter from a coward. Have they inquired about those who stayed in the university, against the rules, and used university vehicles?” he asked.

‘Won’t remain silent’

Mr. Haasan asked why charges levelled by former Anna University V-C E. Balagurusamy and others, against the Higher Education Minister, were not inquired into. [The Minister has filed a private defamation suit against Mr. Balagurusamy.]

“Are they trying to buy students by offering marks after paying money for votes? We may have a difference of opinion about Mr. Surappa’s political affiliations. But if someone is hunted for being honest, I will not remain a mute spectator. MNM, an honest organisation, also will not remain silent,” he said.

Mr. Haasan felt the commission was a tool to tarnish the reputation of those who did not fall in line.

He said what happened to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan (who was framed in a spying case), should not be allowed to happen to Mr. Surappa.