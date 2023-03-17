HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anna University unit signs MoU for research in Siddha medicine 

Through the MoU with the Central Council for Research in Siddha, the Centre for Technology in Traditional Medicine aims at conducting interdisciplinary research and bring about technological advancement using contemporary tools in the field of traditional medicine

March 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anna University’s Centre for Technology in Traditional Medicine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Council for Research in Siddha for scientific investigation with cutting-edge analytical technologies.

The Centre aims at conducting interdisciplinary research and bring about technological advancement using contemporary tools in the field of traditional medicine, said its director G. Nandhini Devi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj and CCRS director general R. Meenakumari. Dr. Nandhini said discussions were held with CCRS scientists in May last year to understand the expertise available in both institutions.

Related Topics

higher education / research / technology (general) / siddha / Chennai / university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.