Anna University unit signs MoU for research in Siddha medicine 

March 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anna University’s Centre for Technology in Traditional Medicine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Council for Research in Siddha for scientific investigation with cutting-edge analytical technologies.

The Centre aims at conducting interdisciplinary research and bring about technological advancement using contemporary tools in the field of traditional medicine, said its director G. Nandhini Devi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj and CCRS director general R. Meenakumari. Dr. Nandhini said discussions were held with CCRS scientists in May last year to understand the expertise available in both institutions.