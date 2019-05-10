Anna University to permit over 30,000 students to clear arrears

Anna University’s Syndicate has decided to give one last chance to all candidates from the 2011 Regulations till date who have arrears to take the exams in November-December 2019. The decision follows representations from students, said university officials.

The university decided to follow the University Grants Commission norms of permitting students three years to complete the arrears after their course duration.

Students’ request

Last year, a group of students had approached the Higher Education Minister and requested that they be allowed to write the pending arrears. Following the Minister’s recommendation the university gave them a chance. “This year, however, the syndicate on its own took up the issue,” said Registrar J. Kumar.

“We found that there are around 30,000 to 40,000 students, including the affiliated colleges, who have arrears,” he said. These students will pay a special fee apart from the required exam fee.

Previous Regulations

On whether the university would consider students from previous Regulations, he said the university would have to find out how many students had arrears prior to this. According to him, there are around 320 students from the 2008 Regulations.

The syndicate also decided to allow students of the university departments who had arrears in the eighth semester to appear for a supplementary exam, within a month of completing the final exams. “The university follows the CBCS system which does not offer this facility but we have decided to make a departure for the benefit of students,” an official said. The decision follows representations by the students to the university in the past year, said Mr. Kumar.

The university has also decided to give its students from this academic year the opportunity to take the arrear papers in the next semester. This decision will benefit all students admitted under the 2019 Regulations, the official added. Already affiliated colleges have been allowed to follow the system.