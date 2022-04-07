Anna University to hold talent and job fair

Talent and job fair included in the event to be held on April 22 and 23

Anna University will hold Techknow 2022, a talent and job fair for students, from April 22 and 23. The two-day will include a seminar on seven sunrise sectors that could offer jobs to engineers in the next five years.

The All India Manufacturers Organisation and Consortium of Indian Associations have partnered with Anna University for the event. The consortium of self-financing professional arts and science colleges supports the initiative.

The organisers have identified sectors likely to provide jobs to over 15 lakh engineers in the next five years. At the event, being held on the university campus, 15 industry professionals will speak on the growth prospects and expectations from students, said K.E. Raghunathan, chairman of the organising committee.

Students may opt for in-person or online participation for a nominal fee. In person attendance will offer an opportunity to participate in a talent and job fair to be held on April 22 and 23. Employers and students may register at www.techknow.2022.in. Select companies will conduct spot job interviews.

At the talent fair, employers propose to identify students from second semester onwards and partner with them till they complete their education to make them job-ready.

To encourage entrepreneurship students and those who had graduated in the last three years have been invited to submit their ideas or projects on the website before April 10. A jury would select the best project and winners would receive cash and financial support. Anna University Incubation Centre will support the initiative. University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj is the chairman of the advisory committee of the event.