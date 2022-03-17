Anna University to hold session on industry-aligned curriculum development

Industry experts, HR professionals, scientists, toppers to participate

The aim of the session is to bridge the gap between the industry requirement and skills of the students. File photo

Anna University will hold a ‘brain storming’ meeting on developing industry-aligned curriculum on Thursday.

The meeting will be presided by Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Secretary D. Karthikeyan besides officials of the Directorate of Technical Education.

The aim is to bridge the gap between the industry requirement and skills of the students. It proposes to develop an industry aligned flexi curriculum for all engineering colleges affiliated to the university.

The curriculum would not only create human resources with innovative and technical skills but also build leadership qualities and ethical and moral values, said R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor.

The meeting would identify industry specialised verticals integrated with emerging technologies and management composites. It would evolve teaching-learning methodologies for every identified course within the vertical to enhance understanding capabilities.

Stakeholders include industry experts, eminent scientists, academicians, administrators, human resource professionals, alumni and top ranking students.