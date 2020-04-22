Anna University to hold COVID-19 hackathon

Anna University has announced a national-level COVID-19 Bioinformatics Online Hackathon. It will be held from April 27 to May 6.

Students of Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering departments from engineering and polytechnic colleges will have to develop applications to address various issues posing challenges in the pandemic. Inspired by the Aarogya Setu app currently used to assist in maintaining personal distance, the organisers have identified 25 topics that must be integrated into the existing disaster risk management apps.

Students can re-purpose the existing app to include a range of issues -- tracking stranded migrant labourers; mapping labour shelters; registration of volunteers and assigning work; and health workers.

The app should map public healthcare locations for COVID-19, medical stores; first responders; it should also provide patient input data on fever, symptoms, arrange for doctor online appointments and hospital admissions. It should integrate toll-free numbers; cluster geofencing; collection of relief funds and materials; identify COVID testing and online results; options of home treatment; alarm systems for routine check-ups; and supply of food to isolated patients.

The organisers want the app to be able to provide counselling for patients and family; offer government service linkages; apart from organising essential service transport passes; monitor personal pass service requests and manage the MSME supply chain for COVID 19.

The other challenges include supporting unorganised workers; destitutes; orphans; vulnerable people such as the transgender, the physically challenged, differently abled, HIV positive persons, footpath dwellers and single women.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is part of the event and IIT Bombay is connecting the entire spoken tutorial project programming certified students to participate.

Cash awards and jobs

The best full stacker who can quickly build a complete app and mobile responsive web with multiple modules will not only receive an award nationally and at the State level, but such candidates will also receive job opportunities.

Candidates who develop a full stack must publish a working app on the Google Play Store and web application online. Organisers said to fast track the development of the app they could use existing Disaster Risk Management (DRM) apps and open source codes.

Jeevanandhan Duraisamy of Climate Smart Technology, one of the organisers said the “full stackers could use CSTs free android apps on the Play Store: Save Odisha, Save Indonesia and Save Mozambique UI/UX and logics to build additional comprehensive modules with acknowledgement. Similar open source code, apps in health, disaster management can also be used with acknowledgement.”

The hackathon is being organised under the patronage of the University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa, BIT Campus, Tiruchi, in collaboration with Spoken Tutorial Project of IIT Bombay, Indian Culture Project, Derbi Foundation a start-up accelerator from Bangalore and the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) Chennai to support community health.

For further information visit http://www.covid19hackathon.in/