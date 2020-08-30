Anna University to face action if final year examinations are not held

UGC chairman D.P. Singh says he has advised the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University to take legal opinion on the issue. File photo

CHENNAI

30 August 2020 15:51 IST

It will be contempt of court: UGC; approvals will be revoked: AICTE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have urged Anna University to take decisions on exams keeping in mind the repercussions that the university may face if it violates the statutes.

The heads of both the statutory bodies have taken up the issue with the university, either orally or in writing. UGC chairman D.P. Singh said he had advised the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University to take legal opinion as it would amount to contempt of court to not hold the exams.

“I advised him to take legal opinion in the light of the Supreme Court decision day before yesterday. Whatever is being done should be done as per the regulations, the ordinances and the statutes of the university. According to the Supreme Court the examination of the final year or the terminal semester is mandatory,” he has told V-C M.K. Surappa.

AICTE chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe has taken a stronger stand. In a mail he has warned the university that approvals would not be given to the courses offered by the university.

“I have warned that AICTE will not give approvals if AICTE and UGC circulars are not followed in respect of final year students and passing them with several backlogs,” he told The Hindu.

On whether his warning would apply to all affiliated colleges or only the university departments and constituent colleges, he said: “The exams are conducted by the university except the autonomous colleges and hence shall affect almost all colleges.”